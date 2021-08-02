Houston's violent weekend is a continuation of deadly 2020

Shootings throughout the Houston area are prompting comments from HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the community and region saw too much gun violence this weekend.

It’s nothing new. Last year turned out to be the most violent in recent history.

The Houston area’s bloody year continued through Sunday morning.

Two teens were transported to Ben Taub Hospital after they were both shot at about 3 a.m. off Corporate Drive in west Houston.

“A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old,” HPD Lt. Pavel said. “The 19-year-old in the left buttock and the 14-year-old in the collar bone.”

Police said they’re still looking for the suspects.

“(A) Ford, four-door vehicle pulled up with four suspects inside of it and started shooting at them,” Pavel said.

The shooting followed another west Houston homicide that happened a few hours earlier at a Valero gas station on Wilcrest.

“(He was) killed by multiple gunshot wounds,” HPD Det. Lance Osborn said of the Wilcrest shooting. “We know there are at least seven witnesses who haven’t come forward yet.”

Police said the shooting was caught on video.

Acevedo said a dysfunctional bail system is to blame for “too much gun violence this weekend.”

In a later tweet, he said the system is responsible for the release of criminals from jail, and criminals know it and are bragging about it.

2020 was the deadliest year HPD has seen in decades, with more than 400 homicides.

Police said not everyone who gets shot is a target.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the hand while standing outside of a gas station on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday. Police said he was an innocent bystander.

To check the crime data reported in your Houston area neighborhood you can click here or on the link below.