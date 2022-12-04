Woman charged, accused of shooting ex during child drop-off, Houston police say

Police believe the suspect was upset that her ex brought his current girlfriend with him while dropping off one of their kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police announced the arrest of a woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend on Sunday.

The police department identified the suspect as Keshante Harris, 27, and the victim as Aaron Williams, 29. According to an HPD detective, the two used to date and they have two children together.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 5800 block of Beldart Street.

Williams was bringing one of their children back from a weekend visit and had his current girlfriend with them, authorities said. Investigators said they believe Harris was upset that the girlfriend was present and shot at her ex several times.

Williams was struck in the arm and leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say their child and Williams' current girlfriend weren't hurt.

According to detectives, Harris returned to the area later and was positively identified. She's been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct - discharging a firearm.