Guilty: Woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking crimes that took place at Houston bar

HOUSTON — A 56-year-old woman is facing life in prison after she pleaded guilty to several sex trafficking crimes.

Maria Botello-Morales, who was living in Houston illegally, "admitted to sex trafficking with force, fraud or coercion and conspiracy to do so as well as sex trafficking of a minor," according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Botello-Morales ran Puerto Algre, a cantina, from 2015 to 2020. Many of the women who worked at the bar were forced to perform sex acts for money. They performed the acts in backrooms at the bar that were built specifically for that purpose.

“Sex trafficking takes many forms. Violators can be male or female, young or old.” Hamdani said. “Trafficking is as diverse as the population of this district, and we will work side by side with our partners and continue to root out this evil that is nothing less than a scourge on our society.”

The victims at the bar said they started as waitresses, but shortly after starting, Botello-Morales told them they had to have sex for money. If they refused, Botello-Morales threatened them with violence.

The victims described the weapons and violence they saw at the bar and in the backrooms where the sex acts happened. They said when it came time to perform the sex acts, they were given a condom wrapped in a paper towel and were told to not spend more than 15 minutes in the room and charge about $70. When it was over, they had to give the money to whoever was guarding the room.

One victim said that when she refused to come to work, Botello-Morales sent someone to assault her.

Botello-Morales also recruited a minor from Mexico in 2007. She made the girl have sex for money and took the money for herself.

Botello-Morales will remain in custody until her sentencing hearing in June.