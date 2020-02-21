HOUSTON — A Houston woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after she forced a 16-year-old girl to work as a prostitute, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.

Marilyn Joy Wilkes, 27, pleaded guilty to three charges: sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, human trafficking and compelling prostitution for a month-long crime spree over the Christmas holiday in 2018.

Wilkes forced the teen to solicit strangers on the street in southwest Houston, made her see “johns” in a motel room on 1960 and go to strangers’ homes for sex. During that time, Wilkes even had sex with victim.

When the teen refused to work, Wilkes will punch her in the face, burn her with cigarettes and stomp on her head.

In Jan. 2019, the teen was able to escape during a “date” with a stranger when she asked to use his phone to call her mother to pick up. When her mother arrived, the girl jumped in her car and the two drove away while Wilkes followed behind them in a high-speed chase.

To get away, the pair called 911 and met a police officer in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Wilkes was arrested weeks later.

“Only a true predator would force a minor to become a street walker,” Ogg said. “Someone who steals a child’s youth by brutally coercing them to have sex with strangers for their own profit, like in this case, deserves to spend time in prison.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM