Community rallies around Houston mom, grandma robbed at gunpoint outside her home

Video of 53-year-old Tonya Roberts being attacked by an armed robber touched a nerve here. Now she and her family are getting help from kind-hearted Houstonians.

HOUSTON — While Houston police try to find the robber caught on camera robbing a mother and grandmother, kindhearted Houstonians are rallying around the victim and her family.

Scary video from a Ring camera showed the armed robber ambushing 53-year-old Tonya Robertson in front of her southwest Houston home.

That video shared by KHOU 11 on Monday touched a nerve.

On Tuesday, the owner of the Turkey Leg Hut and his little girl showed up with a special delivery.

"You know what they say, food helps the soul," Lynn Price said. Along with the food, he delivered a check to help Tonya recover.

Trae the Truth shared KHOU 11's video on Instagram yesterday and was able to track down Tonya so he could deliver donations, along with some kind words.

"Let her know she is no longer alone. She has real ones that care," the Houston rapper told us.

Tonya is grateful for the outpouring of love but still shaken by what happened.

"I'm still hurt from the incident, don’t no one want a gun pointed at them and robbed," she told us Tuesday. "If I could overcome that fear and everything, I’d be fine."

Tonya cashed a tax refund check the day before she was robbed, went to work and then returned home. She remembers talking to folks about expecting that $3,900 refund. Now, she wonders if that's what led to the robbery, and said she's learned her lesson.

"Keep your mouth closed, keep your business to yourself," she advised. "You don’t know who your friends are, who is around your surroundings."

Tonya needed the money stolen by the robber to care for her family, including her 32-year-old son. He was shot and paralyzed as a teenager.

“He cried, I mean real hard. ‘Momma I’m sorry I couldn’t help you,'" Tonya's son told her after the robbery. "He was really hurt behind that."

Tonya didn't want us to show her face or use her last name on Monday, but she's OK with it now. And she has a message for the robber who stole her sense of security.

"But the one that robbed me is a coward, and I want to say another word, but I'm on camera," she said. "I hope they catch him... I want justice to be served."

Information about suspects

The robbery happened on Saturday, March 26, around 7:35 a.m., on Boynton Drive near West Orem Drive in. The Ring camera had just been installed the day before.

The suspects got away in a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

The robber, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.