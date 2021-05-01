Baytown man charged with killing ex-girlfriend while out on bond for another family violence case

Gerald Mixon, 30, is accused of choking Jasmine Hughey to death while he was out on bond for allegedly attacking another ex-girlfriend.

HOUSTON — A young woman became the latest victim of Harris County’s justice system when she was murdered on New Year’s Day.

Gerald Mixon choked Jasmine Hughey to death, according to court documents, while out on bond for another family violence case.

Investigators say Mixon tried to kill Hughey the same way back in March of 2019, but she survived.

Mixon, 30, was charged with assault on a family member in that case but released on a $40,000 bond, according to records.

Then in October of 2020, another ex-girlfriend, who has a child with Mixon, came forward and told deputies that he assaulted her multiple times, including punching her in the mouth.

Mixon was arrested in November and bond was set at $50,000 for assault of a family member and $75,000 for continuous assault of family.

Mixon bonded out on December 14.

The day before, that victim had been granted an emergency protection order against Mixon and he was told to stay away from her and her two children.

But he apparently didn’t stay away from Jasmine Hughey. She was murdered 18 days after he got out of jail.

Mixon’s rap sheet goes back to 2009 when he was charged with assaulting a family member.

In 2010, he was convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and served time in prison.

Eight years later, Mixon was convicted of felony possession of a weapon.