Gunman on the run after woman, shot killed outside gas station, police say

Police said the deadly shooting was caught on surveillance outside of a gas station on Old Spanish Trail.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed outside of a gas station near the Third Ward late Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

Police are now searching for the alleged shooter.

This happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Old Spanish Trail near Scottcrest Drive.

Police said the victim was a woman in her mid-20s. She was in the driver’s seat of her car in the parking lot of the gas station when someone ran up and opened fire on her.

Investigators said surveillance video shows a man walking across the street to the parking lot and up to the victim’s car. He then shot her through the driver’s side window several times.

The shooter then ran away to the back of the store building where he was then picked up by a burgundy-colored car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, that was missing a rear bumper, police said.

Police said there was another person in the victim’s car sitting in the passenger’s seat. After the shooting, he ran into the store for help.

He stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Police described the shooter as being about 6 feet tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with blue or black shorts.

Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting but added they are confident they can identify the gunman based on surveillance video.