HOUSTON — A Houston woman has been charged with cruelty and abandonment to a non-livestock animal after she was seen throwing a puppy out of her car and driving away, deputies said.

On October 13, Harris County Precinct 4 officers responded to a call for service after a witness caught the woman in the act.The witness gave a description and location of the suspect which lead a deputy to the 11200 block of Will Clayton road.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, they identified the suspect as Princess Franklin.

Franklin told the deputy that the puppy belonged to an old roommate who had left the dog behind and didn’t leave any information for a new address.

Franklin continued to tell the deputy that she tried to find a new home for the puppy but was unsuccessful, so she decided to leave the dog on the side of the road.

A woman has been charged after she threw a dog out of a car and drove away.

Pct. 4

The deputy then went back to the location where the dog was tossed, but they had no luck in finding the dog. A day later, deputies received a call about the puppy being near the 18400 block of Continental Parkway.

Deputies confirmed that it was the same dog they were previously searching for.

The puppy is now in the care of the Harris County Animal Control and an animal cruelty investigator is investigating if more charges will be handed down.

Princess Franklin has been booked into the Harris County jail with a $100.00 bond.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM