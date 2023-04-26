Thieves target several Houston-area witchcraft, spirituality stores

Store owners said the duo with sticky fingers hit about six shops on the same day last weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a string of thefts that appear to be targeting spirituality and witchcraft stores.

Store owners said two women hit several Houston-area businesses on Saturday. They took anything they could get away with. The owners said the thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Jessica Anderson's shop, Thorn & Moon in the Heights, was hit on Saturday afternoon.

"Right under the noses of my staff ... grabbed things quickly, put them in their purse, asked for a tissue to we'd be distracted to go get the tissue for them so that they could steal while we were distracted," Anderson said.

The duo was caught on camera at nearly every stop. What they stole, however, varied at each store.

Near Anderson's shop is Wormwood & Vine, another spot hit by the women with sticky fingers.

"We had quite a few specimen jars containing bones and butterflies, things like that. They're small items but have a higher resale value," Shannon Howard said.

The women are believed to have hit at least six shops on Saturday. Indigo Moons was another one of their stops.

"They just wanted to go to different spiritual shops and collect as much as they can, then turn around and sell it. That's my belief," Misty Wellman said.

In east Houston, they hit Absolems Midtown Mojo -- taking hundreds of dollars in goods from there, too.

"I think they'll get their own karma," Mariposa Yetcira said.

Yetcira, like all of the store owners who were victimized, said they're hopeful that the women will be caught.