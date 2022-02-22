HPD: Man killed during shootout in Houston apartment parking garage

Police say they found casings from different firearms and bullet holes in people's cars.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for any information related to a deadly shooting Monday night at the top of an apartment parking garage.

It happened at the 8820 block of Westheimer near Fondren Road.

Authorities got two calls around 10 p.m. about a discharged firearm and a man down in the garage. According to police, the man was found dead with several gunshot wounds.

Multiple rifle and pistol cases were at the scene and many cars were also struck in the shooting.

Police are trying to identify the suspect and the victim in this case. A lieutenant at the scene said it's not clear if the man lived in the apartment building or if he was also shooting.

They're looking for any surveillance video and asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call the HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.

Ugochi Iloka on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram