Houston police say the man shot after Sunday's chase did not have a gun

Police say the man that led them on a chase in west Houston exited the vehicle and extended his hands out in a gun position in the officers' direction.

HOUSTON — A 40-year-old suspect lead Houston police on a wild chase Sunday and then was shot by five officers.

This happened out in west Houston on the 13400 block of Westheimer near Eldridge Parkway. Police identified the suspect Monday as Arthur Lee McShan.

Editor's Note: Police said McShan's photo above was taken during a 2020 arrest.

The chase started when police said they received a call from a person who said they were following a robbery suspect.

Police said they spotted the car and began following McShan. Investigators said a woman was in the car with him but she got out and he continued on the chase. Police say McShan crashed his into several vehicles and lost control of his vehicle.

According to Houston police, officers tried to block in his vehicle and McShan got out of his car and extended his hands in a gun position. That is when they said the five officers fired their guns in McShan's direction, hitting him several times.

No officers or other citizens were injured during this incident.

McShan was flown to Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center where he is expected to survive. He remains in the hospital but police say he'll be charged with a felony for evading arrest.

HPD officials also say the 40-year old does have a criminal history of robbery.

The DA’s office is also conducting its own investigation. In the meantime, police said the five officers that shot at McShan are on administrative leave.

The Houston Police department will be releasing a video of the incident within 30 days.

Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded Jan. 30

