HPD: Charges filed in fatal shooting over apparent parking dispute at Walmart

Police say Christopher David Hernandez, 23, is charged with murder after the Saturday afternoon shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of killing someone outside a southwest Houston Walmart Saturday, Houston police say.

Police believe the two were arguing over a parking space, according to HPD.

Christopher David Hernandez, 23 was expected in court this morning.

The 32-year-old victim's name hasn't been released.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Walmart at 9460 West Sam Houston Parkway South.

Investigators say the two men parked on the same row and got into an argument while walking toward the store. That's when Hernandez pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, according to HPD.

The accused shooter walked into the store where he was detained by officers.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition. He was later airlifted to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.