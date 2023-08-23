Deadly shooting leads to 3-vehicle crash on Highway 290, Jersey Village police say

Jersey Village police said two men were driving together when a dispute led to them fighting over a gun. That is when the passenger was shot.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A deadly shooting led to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 290 Tuesday night, according to the Jersey Village Police Department.

This happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the inbound lanes of 290 near Huffmeister Road.

Police said officers and fire crews responded to the crash and found that a passenger had been shot. They tried to save the man’s life, but he didn't survive.

Investigators said two men were driving together when a dispute led to them fighting over a gun. That is when the passenger was shot.

After the shooting, the driver stopped on the highway and two other vehicles crashed into their car, police said.

Two people who were injured in the crash were taken to the hospital in Cypress, police said. The driver involved in the shooting was detained at the scene by police.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was consulted at which time the decision was made to refer the case to a grand jury.