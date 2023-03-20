HPD: Ride-share passenger dies after being hit by truck on I-10 East Freeway

Police said the woman crawled out the window of the vehicle before she was hit by a truck passing by.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman who was hit by a truck after getting out of a ride-share on the I-10 East Freeway early Monday.

This happened just after midnight in the eastbound lanes just east of the 610 East Loop. The freeway remained closed for several hours as police investigated.

Houston police said a white Ford F-150 truck was heading east on the entrance ramp when it hit the woman as she was running on the freeway. The driver pulled over and saw other vehicles hit the woman.

Those vehicles initially stopped but, left the scene before police arrived, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said her identification is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police said the driver of the truck was not impaired and was released.

Investigators said the driver of a ride-share service informed officers he was giving the woman a ride when she tried to get out of his vehicle on the freeway.

The driver said he locked the door to prevent her from getting out while he was in motion. He explained that he pulled over to the right shoulder, and the victim exited his vehicle through the side window.

He told police the victim was out of his line of sight when she was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.