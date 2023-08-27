HPD: Driver ejected after chase with truck ends in rollover crash in north Houston

Houston police said the plates on the truck were reported stolen, which led them to attempt a traffic stop.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a chase ended in a rollover crash, leaving three people hurt.

The chase started on Tidwell Road in north Houston around 1 a.m. Sunday. According to police, an officer tried to pull over a truck with stolen license plates before the driver sped off.

Once the truck got to Airline Drive, the driver went across the median to avoid traffic. When the driver tried to cross back over, he lost control of the truck and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the truck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were inside the truck at the time of the crash. They suffered minor injuries. Police haven't released the ages of those involved in the chase, but said all three were juveniles. An investigation into the chase and crash is ongoing.