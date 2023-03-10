HCSO: 1 dead in head-on crash in northeast Harris County

The sheriff says a driver who was speeding veered into the oncoming lanes hitting a woman.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two vehicles in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Tidwell Road between Ticonderoga and John Ralston.

The sheriff said a man, who was possibly intoxicated, was speeding and veered into oncoming lanes where he crashed into a woman head-on.

They said the man was killed and the woman was seriously injured.

Tidwell will remain closed as deputies conduct their investigation.

Preliminary info: possibly intoxicated male drove at a high rate of speed, failed to maintain vehicle operation in a single lane, and veered into the opposing lanes, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. That vehicle's female driver sustained serious injuries

