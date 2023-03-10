x
HCSO: 1 dead in head-on crash in northeast Harris County

The sheriff says a driver who was speeding veered into the oncoming lanes hitting a woman.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two vehicles in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Tidwell Road between Ticonderoga and John Ralston.

The sheriff said a man, who was possibly intoxicated, was speeding and veered into oncoming lanes where he crashed into a woman head-on.

They said the man was killed and the woman was seriously injured.

Tidwell will remain closed as deputies conduct their investigation.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

