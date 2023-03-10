HCSO: 1 dead in head-on crash in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two vehicles in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
This happened on Tidwell Road between Ticonderoga and John Ralston.
The sheriff said a man, who was possibly intoxicated, was speeding and veered into oncoming lanes where he crashed into a woman head-on.
They said the man was killed and the woman was seriously injured.
Tidwell will remain closed as deputies conduct their investigation.
