HCSO: Infant 'fighting for its life' after deadly crash in Aldine area

Deputies said an infant injured in the crash is related to the driver that was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant is fighting for its life after a deadly crash in the Aldine area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash happened near the corner of Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of one of the vehicles died after being ejected. Investigators said a vehicle was speeding northbound on Airline when it hit the driver side of a vehicle turning from Aldine Mail Route.

Officials said the speed limit is 35 mph and that the area is under construction.

"We don't know if (intoxication) was a problem or the situation in this accident because the driver fled the scene and we are actively searching for him," HCSO Capt. McConnell said.

Deputies said the infant is related to the driver that was killed. Meanwhile, the driver who left the scene could face multiple charges depending on how the investigation plays out.