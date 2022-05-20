Suspect dies after being shot by Pasadena police serving a felony warrant in Seabrook, police say

x
SEABROOK, Texas — A suspect is dead after being shot by Pasadena police as they were serving a warrant in Seabrook Thursday night.

This happened at about 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Repsdorph Road.

Pasadena police said officers were trying to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant. When police pulled up to an apartment complex, they said they saw the wanted man in the parking lot and tried to talk to him.

But police said that's when the man pulled out a gun and moved toward them aggressively.

Officers then opened fire on the suspect. Police said the suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Seabrook police are also on the scene investigating along with the shoot team investigators from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

