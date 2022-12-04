HPD: Woman shot, killed in front of family members in northwest Houston

Police say the suspect is on the run. They believe the shooter and the victim were dating.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a suspect that shot and killed a woman Monday evening.

Police got a call shortly after 8 p.m. and went to the scene on the 7700 block of West Gulf Bank Road.

An HPD detective said the Homicide Division is still looking into what led up to the shooting.

According to Det. Mike Nictora, some of the woman's family members were there when she was shot.

There's no information on the victim other than her being an adult woman. The detective said paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

There's also little information on who the shooter was. Police believe the suspect was dating the woman.

"We have recovered a vehicle, but we're still actively searching for the suspect."