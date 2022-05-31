Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend during break-in, HPD says

Police say a man broke into an apartment full of people, including a woman and children

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A woman shot a man dead after he burst into her apartment in southeast Houston Monday night, according to police.

Houston police said the intruder was once the woman’s boyfriend.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment located in the 15600 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Police said a man broke into an apartment full of people, including a woman and children. The intruder was met by gunfire, and the people inside are OK.

When police arrived, officers say they found a man shot to death. A woman told them she shot the man trying to break in her apartment through the front door.

Officers believe both the woman and man know each other.

“So, the information I have this far, there is some kind of relationship between the male and the female. Homicide is investigating that now trying to figure out what the relationship is,” HPD Lt. Horelica said.

Police said the woman’s gun was found near the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.