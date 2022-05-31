Jugging suspect caught on camera robbing woman outside apartment complex

Police say the suspect got away in a maroon SUV with a bank envelope containing a large amount of cash.

Police say the incident happened Saturday, May 24 at an apartment complex parking lot located in the 6100 block of Reims Road in southwest Houston.

In the video, you can see the victim exit her vehicle when a maroon SUV pulls up and parks behind her.

A man then gets out of the maroon vehicle with a handgun and demands her money as she screams and attempts to run away.

Police say the suspect got away with a bank envelope containing cash from the victim.

The victim told police that she had just withdrawn a large sum of money from a bank in the 7300 block of Bellaire. She also stated she believes she was followed after the transaction.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years old, weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds.

He was wearing a black hoodie, a black scarf and green cargo pants. The vehicle is only described as a maroon SUV with paper plates.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Information leading to charges and/or an arrest of suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.