Bond set for woman charged in love triangle murder in Spring

Deputies say the suspect told them she shot the victim after he told her he was in love with another woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A 51-year-old woman went before a judge Monday morning after being arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of a Spring man she was in a relationship with.

Karin Tricia Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records. A judge set her bond at $75,000.

She remains in custody at this time. Stewart requested that if she was released, she would like to live with relatives in Louisiana.

The judge wants additional information before ruling on the request. Her bond conditions would include a GPS ankle monitor and urinalysis/drug screening.

The Harris County District Office said Steward had been in a relationship with Hargrove for seven years and that they lived together off and on. A press release from the sheriff's office incorrectly stated that Hargrove was Stewart’s husband.

KHOU 11 News spoke with Sandra Hargrove, who claims to be the legal wife of James Hargrove, following Monday’s hearing. She says she and her husband have been separated, but that they talk to each other every other day.

However, she said she had not really seen him in a while.

"He’s still my husband,” the wife said. "We have grandkids and kids, nieces and nephews – that’s still my husband."

She said she does not understand what happened.

"Definitely, we want justice – and trying to lay him to rest,” she said.

What happened

On Saturday, Stewart was arrested after she allegedly told authorities that she shot Hargrove after he told her he was in love with another woman, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Arrest update: On 5/7, Pct 4 Constables responded to a shooting at a residence at 23642 Buttress Root Dr. Deputies found an adult male inside w multiple gunshot wounds. Carin Stewart (51) advised responding deputies that she shot her husband. The male was transported 1/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 7, 2022