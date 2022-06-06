Manhunt underway for man accused of killing ex-wife in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Deputies say the woman’s 16-year-old son called 911 about a burglary at their home. Several gunshots were then heard over the call.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed his ex-wife in her northeast Harris County home early Monday.

This happened just at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Saint Laurent Lane just off of Tidwell.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the woman’s 16-year-old son called 911 about a burglary at their home. Several gunshots were then heard over the call.

Investigators said by the time deputies arrived, the woman was dead inside of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies are now looking for the ex-husband, identified as 55-year-old Lorenzo White, who they say took off after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife.

He was said to be in a white Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate NKL-2014. The sheriff said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators don't have a motive yet, but say the two have a history of domestic violence and have been estranged for some time.

Investigators also said shortly after the shooting, the ex-husband reached out to other family members about what happened.

"We know that he's speaking with other family members… and has admitted to doing the shooting, so he's familiar with what's going on as far as the police being involved, so if he's out there we'd ask him to come turn himself in peacefully," Sgt. J. Brown, with HSCO homicide, said.

Investigators said the victim's teenage son was not hurt during the incident.

Update 1: a search is underway for the victim’s ex-husband, Lorenzo White (1-11-67). White allegedly broke into her home and shot the victim multiple times. White fled in a Nissan Frontier, white in color, TX#NKL-2014. White is armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts 1/2 https://t.co/HaBu7qdbOr pic.twitter.com/alh4Lgs2M0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 6, 2022

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.