This happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Venti Apartments located in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a north Harris County apartment complex Friday morning, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Details are limited at this time. Homicide detectives are heading to the scene.

KHOU 11 News has a crew there gathering more information.

NOW - SHOOTING SCENE - Venti Apartments located in the 14335 block of Ella Boulevard. Constables are on scene of an apparent murder suicide. 2 females have been confirmed deceased. Homicide Investigators are enroute.



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 10, 2022

