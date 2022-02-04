HCSO: Two shot after allegedly breaking into vehicle at NW Harris Co. gas station

The shooting happened at 9030 Highway 6 North. The two have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

HOUSTON — Two people were shot at a northwest Harris County gas station on Saturday after allegedly breaking into a car, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened at a gas station at 9030 Highway 6 North. The sheriff's office said the car's owner was coming back to his vehicle when he noticed a car was parked next to his and his window had been shattered.

He told deputies he was afraid the suspects may have taken a bag of weapons from his car, prompting him to shoot at their vehicle.

The suspects drove to a separate location before being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said they are both in fair condition. One of the suspects is in surgery.

They said the shooter is cooperating with law enforcement and it will be up to the Harris County District Attorney's office whether to press charges.

"Luckily nothing else happened. This individual seemed to handle himself well under the circumstances. Of course, there are risks when this happens. It’s a busy street," said Gonzalez. "

According to the sheriff's office, the car's owner was on his way to a gun range at the time of the shooting.

An investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.