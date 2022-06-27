One dead, two injured in triple shooting in Pasadena, police say

Pasadena police say two of the victims were airlifted to a local hospital, and that all three were under 20 years old.

PASADENA, Texas — One teen is dead, and two others were badly injured in a shooting in Pasadena late Sunday night, according to police.

Pasadena police said two of the victims were airlifted to a local hospital, and that all three were under 20 years old.

This happened at about 10 p.m. on Red Bluff Road just off Beltway 8.

Investigators said witnesses saw two people running from the scene, after the shooting, but they don't have any good leads on the shooters.

Police said they found a male who looked younger than 20 years old with several gunshot wounds in a car. Then they found a third male who collapsed at the apartment building.

Those two young men were rushed to the hospital via helicopter.

Another man was found dead at the scene, and police said right now they don’t have any suspects in custody.

“We do have some witnesses who observed two subjects running. but at this time, we don’t know if they were suspects or another reason like being scared from hearing the gun shots.” PPD Sgt. Raul Granados said.

Pasadena police are asking more people who know anything about this triple shooting to contact them.