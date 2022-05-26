Teen airlifted in critical condition after shooting in Alief, sheriff says

Alief ISD says Life Flight landed in the parking lot of Taylor High School, but that no one on campus was in danger or harmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was shot while meeting with unknown suspects Thursday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened outside of a residence in the 7000 block of Pavillion Point before 8 a.m.

According to Gonzalez, the teen was meeting with an unknown suspect or suspects. An altercation is believed to have ensued before shots were fired.

The teen was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said. The potential suspect fled in a black 4-door sedan.

Alief ISD says that Life Flight had to land in the parking lot at Taylor High School to transport the teen.

The district says at no time were the high school students and staff in any danger.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.