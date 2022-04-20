New details revealed in case of body found inside box in southwest Houston

Police say 60-year-old Miguel Angel Moreno was charged with tampering with evidence. A judge set his bond at $500,000 Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — New details were revealed after a suspect charged in connection with a body found in a box appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, police said 60-year-old Miguel Angel Moreno was charged with tampering with evidence. A judge set his bond at $500,000 Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors said Moreno claims that someone broke into his apartment and left the box with the body inside. He says he did not want to get in trouble, so he moved the box.

Warning: The details of case are graphic.

Prosecutors described what investigators found when the body was discovered in the box. They said the head of the victim appears to have been beaten in with either an ax or machete.

The body was all in the box wrapped in a plastic sheet, prosecutors said.

NEW: 61-yr-old Miguel Moreno who’s charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse, bond is set for $500,000. He claims someone broke into his home & dropped a Uhaul box with dead woman inside. Officials believe a machete or ax was used to kill her. More at noon @KHOU pic.twitter.com/kw1PEOG0A3 — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) April 20, 2022

They have not revealed her identity and how she may be connected to the suspect. They do not have an age or how she may have been dead either.

An autopsy will be done to determine the victim's identity and how she died.

Moreno was arrested Sunday after witnesses said they saw him rolling the box out of his apartment and through the complex in the 7000 block of Bissonnet near Beechnut. Investigators say they have video of him wheeling the box to the sidewalk and leaving it there.

His neighbors said he was odd and would never make eye contact. They said he was not a friendly neighbor.

The residents said they were happy to learn that an arrest had been made but they're still worried. They said they don't think things like this should ever happen.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.