HPD officer injured in crash while blocking traffic, police say

Police say the female officer was taken to the hospital with head, back and leg injuries.

HOUSTON — A Houston Police officer is hospitalized after a crash that happened while police were blocking traffic as CenterPoint Energy fixed a utility pole after a previous accident.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near 8918 Almeda Genoa Road.

Police say the officer was sitting inside her parked patrol car with the emergency lights activated.

Other officers at the scene heard tires screeching from a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and ran out of the way as the car hit the HPD vehicle.

The officer, who police say has been with the department for one or two years, was taken to the hospital with head, leg and back injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was also taken to the hospital. Police did not release his condition at this time.

Police say the incident is under investigation as they work to determine if the driver was impaired.