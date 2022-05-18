Man shot in apparent road rage incident after following the wrong vehicle, police say

Police said the man was the alleged aggressor and he was shot after he broke the back window of a woman’s truck. Police believe he followed the wrong vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a driver was shot during a road rage incident not far from Hobby Airport Wednesday morning.

This happened just before 9 a.m. on Airport Blvd. near Telephone Road in southeast Houston.

Investigators said a man was driving a white truck down Airport Blvd near Mykawa when a red truck cut him off. They said the man in the white truck then tried to catch up to the red truck, but witnesses told police he caught up to the wrong driver.

Inside the vehicle the man was following was a woman taking her 8-year-old son to school. When they reached the stoplight at Airport and Telephone Road, investigators said the man got out of his vehicle with a metal rod and broke the woman's rear window.

Investigators said that’s when the woman pulled out her pistol and shot the man once in the arm.

"The man was shot he has been transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition. I do believe at this time he is expected to survive," said Houston Police Detective Jose De La Torre.

The woman was detained for questioning. No charges have been filled.

The investigation will be presented to the DA’s office and it will be up to a grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed