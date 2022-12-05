Sheriff releases photo of man accused of stabbing wife to death in Atascocita area

Deputies are looking for Leonardo Pimental-Lopez, 27, and have released his photo. His wife has been identified as 21-year-old Nelaine Castellano.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Deputies are searching for a suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of his wife in the Atascocita area late Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies are looking for Leonardo Pimental-Lopez, 27, and have released his photo. His wife has been identified as 21-year-old Nelaine Castellano.

The fatal stabbing happened just before midnight at a two-story home in the 17500 block of Holroyd Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found a woman between 20 to 22 years old stabbed to death. She was lying near the entryway of the home.

Investigators said they believe her husband killed her and then ran away. There were six other adults and a 7-year-old child inside the home at the time of the incident, but none were injured.

Those residents told deputies that they did not see what happened, but said they heard the couple talking moments before.

Investigators said the husband and wife don't own this home and that they were staying here temporarily.

The 7-year-old at the home is said to be the child of the homeowner.

The suspect, who is 27 years old, was said to be wearing a black flora shirt and green camouflage pants. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you spot him, contact the sheriff’s office.