HPD: 3 Montrose-area Walgreens robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash in Westchase area

HOUSTON — Three suspects were arrested following a chase in the Westchase area late Tuesday night, according to Houston police.
This happened just before midnight when police said two armed men robbed a Walgreens on Studemont Street near Montrose, just west of downtown.
Police said the store manager and a clerk were inside at the time. At least one shot was fired, but no one was injured.
The suspects then got into another car with the third suspect and led police on chase that ended 16 miles away on Richmond Avenue, police said.
Police said the suspects sideswiped an HPD vehicle and crashed into a fence.
All three were arrested.
Police said they found the weapons and stolen cash inside the car.