HPD: 3 Montrose-area Walgreens robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash in Westchase area

Police say three men robbed a Walgreens on Studemont before leading officers on a 16-mile chase.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Three suspects were arrested following a chase in the Westchase area late Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

This happened just before midnight when police said two armed men robbed a Walgreens on Studemont Street near Montrose, just west of downtown.

Police said the store manager and a clerk were inside at the time. At least one shot was fired, but no one was injured.

The suspects then got into another car with the third suspect and led police on chase that ended 16 miles away on Richmond Avenue, police said.

Police said the suspects sideswiped an HPD vehicle and crashed into a fence.

All three were arrested.