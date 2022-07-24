Man shot, killed after refusing to give up wallet during robbery, police say

Police said the victim was shot twice in the chest and didn't survive. Investigators said the suspect left the scene in a gray car.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Sunday during a robbery in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators said it happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Ledbetter Street, which is near the intersection of Bellfort Avenue and Mykawa Road.

According to authorities, the suspect was trying to rob the victim but the victim refused to give up his wallet. That's when they said the suspect shot the victim two times in the chest. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It's unclear if the suspect actually got the victim's wallet.

Police said the suspect got into a light gray, older-model SUV and fired two more shots into a crowd as he was leaving the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen going eastbound on Bellfort. Police said they have good video of the incident and they also said there are witnesses who saw the shooting happen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Houston Police Department of Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).