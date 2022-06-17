x
Man transported by Life Flight after being shot during possible road rage incident, sheriff says

The sheriff said the suspect sped away from the scene. A description of the suspect has not been released.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was airlifted by Life Flight following a possible road rage shooting in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happen at just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Road and Queenston.

Views from Air 11 show a white sedan with bullet holes in the side of the car.

The intersection remains closed.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

