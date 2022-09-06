HPD: Teen shot in the back during possible road rage incident near the South Loop

Police say it is not clear where the shooting took place but the victim, who was with his mother, pulled into a gas station at S. Wayside and the 610 Loop.

HOUSTON — A teen was shot during a possible road rage incident Wednesday night on the city’s south side, according to Houston police.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. on South Wayside near the 610 Loop.

Houston police said the 18-year-old was driving his mother when he was shot in the back. He is expected to survive.

Shortly after getting shot, police said he managed to keep driving and get to safety, eventually pulling into a gas station along South Wayside and the South Loop.

Video of the scene showed that the car the teen was driving had at least six bullet holes.

Investigators still aren't sure where exactly the shooting took place. Police said they got a call just before 11:30 p.m. saying the teen had been shot and was being chased by a car near an intersection about 5 minutes from the gas station.

Officers finally found the victim at the gas station and rendered aid until he was transported to a hospital.

As for his mother, she wasn't hurt but saw everything.

Right now, investigators don't have a suspect description, but they said there were multiple suspects in the other car and that the shooter was sitting in the passenger seat.