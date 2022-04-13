Watch: Pursuit on Westpark Tollway turns into foot chase in west Harris County

The pursuit was caught on Transtar cameras including when it turned into a foot chase in the middle of the tollway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects led police on a high-speed chase on the Westpark Tollway Wednesday morning.

One suspect was already arrested in connection with the incident, but the other remains on the run.

Fort Bend County deputy constables said the suspects are believed to be behind a series of burglaries targeting eyeglasses stores in Cinco Ranch.

The pursuit started in Cinco Ranch early Wednesday. Investigators say two burglaries were reported at eyeglasses stores overnight. Surveillance video at one of the stores captured the suspects' vehicle.

After spotting the vehicle in Fort Bend County, a chase began on the Westpark Tollway. Deputies laid out spike strips to stop the vehicle. One suspect was taken into custody, but the second suspect took off on foot.

Deputies called off the search for the second suspect since they know who he is now and will be issuing an arrest warrant for him.

They had been searching for him at the Trails of Ashford apartments on Brant Rock Drive on the west side of town.

Deputies believe these two may be involved in a bigger ring of burglaries because there have been at least two more similar crimes in Cinco Ranch in recent weeks.