HPD: Man wanted in deadly shooting barricaded inside of apartment in southwest Houston

SWAT has not been called to the scene, but police say the suspect is alone in the apartment.

HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man is barricaded inside a home in southwest Houston, according to police.

This started sometime after midnight early Thursday in the 9300 block of Country Creek Drive.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man who officers were questioning in connection with the shooting stopped cooperating and barricaded himself inside of an apartment, police said.

HPD actively working to arrest a murder suspect barricaded inside an apartment at 9350 Country Creek Drive. He is believed to be alone.

