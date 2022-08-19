Wanted | HPD search for man accused in shooting that killed one, injured another

Julian Becerra was shot and killed, and another 18-year-old was injured when three men tried to rob them in a parking lot off the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON — A man is charged and wanted in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in June.

Investigators are looking for Javier Raul Contreras, 20, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury.

Houston Police Department patrol officers were called on June 15, to Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot. Officers said they were told Julian Becerra, 18, and Jorge Jaimes, 18, were meeting two other men. While they were talking, another man came up and the three pulled guns on Becerra and Jaimes and tried to rob them. Jaimes was shot when he tried to drive away, police said. Becerra shot back and hit one of the men.

Jaimes was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where he was pronounced dead.

Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, was identified as the other person who was shot, investigators said. He was driven in a private vehicle to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland before being taken to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center. Carter was charged and arrested on June 20.

Damon W. Steber, 20, was also arrested on June 24 and charged.

Contreras was later identified in the incident and charged on July 29.