Man shot in the head in possible road rage shooting, police say

The driver of one of the vehicles was shot in the head and expected to survive, according to police.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the head after a possible road rage chase ended in a crash and shootout, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near the 7400 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Police say the two vehicles started chasing each other somewhere along the South Loop before a crash near the South Loop service road and Cullen.

Police say a passenger in a white vehicle got out and started shooting. The two people in the other vehicle fired back and eventually fled the scene.

Both men in the white vehicle were injured in the shooting. The driver was shot in the head and the passenger was struck by fragments, according to police. Both are expected to survive.