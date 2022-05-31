Woman shot in the face after argument at pool party, police say

Police say the woman was transported to the hospital and is stable after the shooting.

HOUSTON — A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the face after an argument, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened Tuesday at about 1 a.m. at a pool party located at an apartment complex at 9111 Lakes at 610 Drive.

Police say the man and woman, who may be a couple, were attending a pool party at the complex and do not live there.

The two of them stepped away from the party during a verbal argument, when police say the man pulled out a gun and shot her one time in the face.

The woman was taken the hospital and at last check was still in surgery and stable, according to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica.

Police say the man stayed at the scene and was detained. The handgun was also retrieved by police.

According to police, witnesses backed up what happened to the victim and HPD's Family Violence Unit is investigating.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.