HPD: Man rams car into PetSmart before leading police on chase

Police say he crashed into someone’s truck in their driveway and even rammed into an HPD officer’s vehicle during the chase.

HOUSTON — Police say a suspect rammed his car into the entrance of a PetSmart in the Heights before trying to run over employees.

And that was before he led police on a wild chase Monday night.

This started at about 9:45 p.m. on Taylor Street near downtown Houston.

Houston police said employees at the PetSmart had just closed for the night when a suspect crashed his car through the glass of the store for no reason.

This certainly caught employees by surprise.

Employees started recording the man on their cellphones so he allegedly tried to run them over. Police said that is when a chase started.

A police helicopter was already in the area and followed the suspect’s car down Memorial, going in and out of private neighborhoods.

Investigators said he crashed into someone’s truck in their driveway in the process and even rammed into an HPD officer’s vehicle.

“There was a patrol unit right behind him. He looked back over his shoulder at the officer and gave him the finger. He threw the vehicle in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle,” HPD Lt. JP Horelica said.

Police say a man crashed into a pet store for no reason then tried to run employees over.



That kicked off a police chase, which only ended after the suspect crashed into 2 vehicles - including an HPD patrol unit.



Watch 👇 for more on the story #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HKcUbsw1M8 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) April 12, 2022

The chase lasted about 30 minutes before the man was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m. It ended four miles away from the PetSmart.

Police said he was evaluated for substance and mental health issues, since the initial incident at the PetSmart was seemingly unprovoked.

Police said he’ll likely face a long list of charges for the police chase and all the damage left behind.