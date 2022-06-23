HPD: Man found dead in Jeep after shooters open fire in parking lot

Police say they were able to track down surveillance video of the incident but have not release a description of the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a car in northwest Houston, according to police.

This happened just before 12:30 a.m. early Thursday in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Antoine. The victim was found behind the wheel of a black Jeep with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said investigators believe the man in his early 20s was followed by two attackers in a white car to the parking lot. When the suspects got to the parking lot they opened fired on the victim.

The gunfire hit several other cars in the parking lot but no one else was injured, police said.

Investigators said they were able to track down surveillance video of the incident but have not release a description of the suspects who remain on the run.

Police are also looking for a motive in the deadly shooting.

Michelle Choi on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram