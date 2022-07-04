HPD: Investigation underway after man found dead in the street with gunshot wound

Detectives were seen talking to neighbors, but couldn't provide more information on the shooting.

WEBSTER, Texas — A man was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. Thursday in the 15900 block of Eastcape Drive near Webster.

Paramedics said when they arrived that the man was already dead at the scene.

KHOU 11 News spotted investigators talking to neighbors about the shooting, but could not provide anymore information on potential suspects or what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.