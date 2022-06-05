HPD: Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge following fatal crash near the Heights

Police say the suspect driver ran a red light and crashed into a minivan killing the other driver.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a high-speed crash near the Heights early Friday morning.

This happened at about 12:30 a.m. just off the Katy Freeway frontage road near Patterson.

Houston police said officers responded to calls of a reckless driver in the area. They said the driver ran a red light and crashed into a minivan.

The driver of the van was killed, police said. The driver who ran that red light was arrested.

Police said he was under the influence and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.