Deputies searching for suspect after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he stabbed his wife to death in the Atascocita area late Tuesday night.

This happened just before midnight at a two-story home in the 17500 block of Holroyd Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found a woman between 20 to 22 years old stabbed to death. She was lying near the entryway of the home.

Investigators said they believe her husband killed her and then ran away. There were six other adults and a 7-year-old child inside the home at the time of the incident, but none was injured.

Those residents told deputies that they did not see what happened, but said they heard the couple talking moments before.

Investigators said the husband and wife don't own this home and that they were staying here temporarily.

The 7-year-old at the home is said to be the child of the homeowner.

Deputies searched the neighborhood for several hours looking for the suspect but had not been able to find him.

The suspect, who is 27 years old, was said to be wearing a black flora shirt shirt and green camouflage pants. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you spot him, contact the sheriff’s office.

