Man in critical condition after shooting in Greater Greenspoint area, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Greater Greenspoint area Friday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Details on the motive of the shooting are unknown but Houston police said it appeared to be a drive-by shooting. The suspect was able to get away.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.