HPD: Grandfather shot in the head, shoulder during home invasion in north Houston

Police say the grandfather and his 2-year-old grandson were home when four men kicked in the front door and opened fire.

HOUSTON — A man was shot during a home invasion while his 2-year-old grandson was in the house nearby Thursday night on the north side.

Fortunately, the child was not injured during the incident.

This happened just before 10 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1000 block of Carby Road.

According to Houston police, the grandfather and his 2-year-old grandson were home when four men kicked in the front door and opened fire, hitting the grandfather in the head and shoulder.

Investigators said they have recovered surveillance video showing four men kicking down the door and taking off with a safe.

Shortly after the attack, the victim’s wife came home and found discovered her husband shot. He was then rushed to a hospital.

Police said the homeowner was in critical condition and officers are still looking for the suspects. They made off with a large amount of cash that was in the safe.

Police said they believe this was a targeted attack. They are now looking for those four men, but haven't released a description of them yet.