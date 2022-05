This happened in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle near Fry Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after deputies say he stabbed his wife to death in west Harris County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident at about 9:15 a.m. This happened in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle near Fry Road.

The man has been detained.

Homicide investigators are heading to the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube