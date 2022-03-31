Family Dollar clerk shot during robbery, HPD says

Police say two suspects allegedly went into Family Dollar to rob the clerks and shot one of them for unknown reasons.

HOUSTON — A Family Dollar store clerk was shot during an alleged robbery by two suspects, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 3100 of Collingsworth Street in northeast Houston.

Police said two male suspects went into the Family Dollar and robbed the store clerks. One of the suspects shot a clerk for an unknown reason.

The suspects then took off. Police did not release a description.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is currently stable at a local hospital.

Police said there were customers inside the store, along with two employees, but no other injuries were reported.