Three shot in child custody exchange in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Police said a woman's current boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend, her ex-boyfriend's mother and her ex-boyfriend's brother during a child custody exchange in north Houston on Wednesday night.

Houston police said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. at a residence on Friendly Road, which is off Tidwell near the Eastex Freeway.

The woman and her current boyfriend reportedly showed up at the ex-boyfriend's residence for a child custody exchange. Police said the ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend got into a fight and the current boyfriend pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The ex-boyfriend, his mother and his brother were shot in their legs and were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HPD officials.

The child involved in the custody exchange was not injured.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend left the scene in a car.

An investigation is underway.